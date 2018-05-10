Transcript for Chicago police officer guilty of murder of black teen

Hey there vice president ABC news and I'm here in Chicago outside the Cook County courthouse where the much anticipated verdict of Chicago police officer Jason van dyke. Has just come down to jury has found Jason van dyke is guilty of second degree murder. Guilty of sixteen counts of aggravated battery with a weapon now let me give you an idea what this scene is like. Here at the courthouse take a look across the street you can see there's a small Gruber protesters but the majority of those people there. Our. Police officers. Camera crews and members of the media war here covering it but those protesters you can see them near the flag there. Very peaceful at this point and that has been the scene pretty much here since that verdict came down just a short time ago now the city has been. You could hear someone there are screaming outside their car we've been hearing random cars driving by honking their horns as saying things like that just this. Four look one now authorities here in Chicago have been bracing. Four this verdict. For a long time now when that video was released about three years ago the police dash cam video showing van dyke shooting. Book one McDonald sixteen times there were weeks of protests here and since then. The city has been bracing for this possible moment take a look across the other way here you can see that entire row of Chicago police officers there are standing by. Ready to keep it. Protests peaceful should they get out of hand out the entire police force has some 121000 officers standing by. Prepared to handle things anywhere across the city should de pop up somewhere but thus far everything has been. Peaceful not van dyke was found guilty of second degree murder that means. The jury. Believe it means when that livid that means that van dyke. Bob believed his use of force was justified but the jury believed that use of force was under reasonable. He was found guilty of those sixteen counts of aggravated battery with a weapon. Those one for each shot to use outlook on the dot McDonald sixteen times back in October. When he fourteen at that video as an answer before now infamous scene around. The world in that video you see van dyke shoot McDonald. McDonald appears to be walking away when he had shot you can go. In courts van dyke argued that he was plunging towards him. As you can see here he's protests. Still peaceful and that is how a city officials here are expecting to able. Remain van dyke has been taken. Into custody. His next court dates it's not until October 31. So at this point here right now city officials. Really dealing with this next chapter in this case this saga that has gripped this city for several years now that's the latest from. Chicago I now express your watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.