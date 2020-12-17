Transcript for Chicago police raid wrong home

This morning Chicago's mayor apologizing after police body camera video shows officers re eating the wrong home. The video shows on Jeanette young undressed and later wrapped in a blanket for forty minutes. A Chicago police executed a search warrant in February 2019. Now she plans to sue the officers involved and the city. Young blasting mayor Lori Lightfoot after city lawyers went to court in an attempt to stop news organizations. Access to big deal of the agree. I tell my friends to vote for you. I believing you as a black woman this is an about the protective order. The court were a judge denied light would administration's attempt to try to stop the release of the footage now the mayor calling for accountability. And reforms. I am deeply sorry. And trouble. At her home was invaded. And that she had to facing humiliation. And trauma that she suffered. That's just not right it's simply should not of happened. Young who was a social worker says she continues to re live those terrifying moments. Make any stand in front of them Nickie. Putting handcuffs on me while I was naked. No question have to experience that. The mayor has ordered all video from that night to be released Chicago police have been investigating this incident for more than a year and so far no conclusion of any wrongdoing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.