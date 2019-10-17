Transcript for Chicago school teachers on strike

We're gonna go to Chicago where public school teachers are all on strike today. At a standstill in contract negotiations with the city's so our Alex Perez is on the ground in Chicago with the latest there. Alex good to see you want to know what they are actually demanding in the strike. They can really get to see you as well I'll tell you what they're asking for just a second but first on a show you the scene behind me here take a look this is what it looks like outside all of Chicago Public Schools. This morning and for the day today about 25000. Teachers now officially on strike that means some 300000. Students that are part of this district. Their education is on pause right now now you ask what exactly is it that the teachers are demanding now surprisingly to a lot of people this. Right now stands still is not about money they've seemed to. Have reached an agreement when it comes to salaries but what the teachers are demanding. And here is. Smaller classrooms and more supports and they say they need supporting staff like nurses and teachers aides. More of those people on board at every single school. But the mayor says what that teachers union is asking what would cost about 2.5. Billion dollars more in the cash strapped city. The mayor says that's just not possible right now so that's what's caused this is standstill and the strike Kimberly. Again Alex I see that there's some students behind you said the student's education is on pause right now but how will listen pac man as this goes along you may just stay out of school for the entire duration. Button and that's pretty much what's happening right now they won't have any classes or instruction in the school buildings will be open they will be serving meals. Got to remember all lot of these kids have nowhere to go during the day a lot of parents were not able to make a last minute. Arrangements from a lot of these kids rely on free school lunches or reduced price school lunches so they're serving those meals they're. Bringing kids here allowing them into all the school buildings though they have nowhere to go but there won't be any instruction. Four classes happening until the strike is over now remember we're talking about 300000. Kids. Third largest a school system. In the country so we're talking about a huge amount of people parents everywhere you might imagine want to see this resolved. All right Alex Perez right there on the ground in Chicago thank you so much we appreciate it.

