Transcript for Chicago woman charged in murder-for-hire plot

54 year old lease set to Ortiz stood in bond court today charged with soliciting murder. Prosecutors laying out their case against the Jefferson park residents who they say wanted to kill a woman she believed to be responsible. For the breakup of her previous relationship. Bennett told witness to that she wanted to hire him or someone he knew. To kidnap the victim and bring the victims Hoover. So that she could take care of the rest defendant also told witness to that she planned on fleeing to Puerto Rico after the kidnapping and witnessed who saw that many of the defense positions. We're already packed in boxes she one of the crime do occur prior Thanksgiving. To the victim could not celebrate the holiday in the home. The defendant used to share with witness one. What this one is believed to be a Chicago police officer who according to court records lived with her teeth until this past summer. As part of Mir Lori Lightfoot security detail. Witnessed Chiu is the person RT's first approached in her attempt to find someone to carry out the crime. Prosecutors saying it was that person who contacted police. Ortiz was arrested Friday in Jefferson park. After undercover officer got her on tape offering him 5000. Dollars to Kidd. Then ultimately murder were intended victim. Bennett told the undercover that are plan after the undercover kidnapped in deliberate. The victim to work was to put the victim into a car while tied up and then set the car on fire and remote location. During the course of the conversation. Better question the undercover be the one to actually deliver the car with victims remote location in the senate on fire she was sure the authorities were looking for her. After the murder and she wanted to have been held up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.