Chief justice responds to Trump's judiciary criticism

More
John Roberts defends an independent judiciary, The New York Times reports that Trump wanted to prosecute Clinton and Comey, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi cuts a deal in an attempt to become House speaker.
3:00 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chief justice responds to Trump's judiciary criticism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59350297,"title":"Chief justice responds to Trump's judiciary criticism","duration":"3:00","description":"John Roberts defends an independent judiciary, The New York Times reports that Trump wanted to prosecute Clinton and Comey, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi cuts a deal in an attempt to become House speaker.","url":"/US/video/chief-justice-responds-trumps-judiciary-criticism-59350297","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.