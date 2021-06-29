Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 1 child dead, 2 injured in separate shootings
Came around the thing. Record budget bills reason. He is the because. Speaking. Allowable forward. How how were found this from villagers who are nowhere and caliber rounds sound like.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:04","description":"A 9-year-old girl died and two other children sustained injuries in separate drive-by shootings in Statesville, North Carolina, Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78557152","title":"1 child dead, 2 injured in separate shootings","url":"/US/video/child-dead-injured-separate-shootings-78557152"}