Transcript for Child escapes after attempted cougar attack

In Washington State and other young girl is also recovering from a cougar attack the four year old suffered minor injuries it happened Saturday night around dusk at a park. About 120 miles east of Seattle hours later wildlife officers euthanized the 125 pound male. They'd been tracking it since an earlier citing an eight year old girl in Southern California. Is recovering from a case of rat bite fever. Her family has kept to domestic rats as pets. For about two years. So wrapped bite fever is a potentially deadly infection that can cause a rash fever and body aches. Doctors say the girl contracted the disease than the rats alive but came into contact with an open wound. Her mother says she wanted to share details as a way of educating other parents. About the danger in case you've got some domestic.

