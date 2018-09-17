6 children, 1 adult injured after camel gets loose at circus

A camel ended up getting loose and running wild at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, dragging one rider on a harrowing experience and injuring six children.
0:29 | 09/17/18

Transcript for 6 children, 1 adult injured after camel gets loose at circus
Circus turned scary also for kids in Pittsburgh win a Campbell lost control. He had all. Became startled and started walking and during a break in the shrine circus like to see their seven people including six children were hurt. One of the kids have suffered a broken arm. Police say gamblers across the table back under control about ten seconds investigators aren't sure what sort of the animal. Pat. It happened during a period when kids can take rides on the camels and while. That's what happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

