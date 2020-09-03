Transcript for 5 children shot, one dead, outside dance party in suburban Baltimore

This level of violence is unacceptable. We had children that were shot last night Yang it was scary because. Opt out. Party in broad scale met with a barrage of gunfire additive bull bull bull. And then attend a court and I seeing. Ricky on the floor mallet kind he and his friends took off into the bullets. Their friends thirteen year old Ricky forehand and find other teens shot in the parking lot. Baltimore county police say it happens just after midnight in the popular kenwood shopping center. They say a group of teens left a party at the triple threat of is against India. When several people approached them in the parking lot some sort of fight broke out and that's when the shooting started. Thirteen year old Ricky for he and died from his injuries. 212 year old blaze a fourteen year old boy a fourteen year old girl into nineteen year old man were hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries. I join Baltimore County residents. And praying for the family of Ricky for an. As well as for a quick in full recovery of all the other victims. Of last night's senseless incident. But having a thirteen year old picked. Is spoke with devastating and absolutely unspeakable. Police are now searching for answers and at least one shooter hoping for witnesses and areas surveillance footage from an otherwise quiet area. Yes it's really meant to be the man it's really shocking been a father. And I grandfather I mean you don't hear nothing like that in this type a neighborhood. So let's kind of scary especially when it hits home. You know but up my prayers go out to the family of those who was hurt.

