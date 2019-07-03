The chilling new confession Chris Watts told police about how he killed his family

More
Chris Watts was sentenced in November to life without parole for the three murders.
0:36 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The chilling new confession Chris Watts told police about how he killed his family
Really that's an interest about Chris. We don't know if slip corner in the morning not overly. I don't try to go back but I didn't want to do this. It is collective. It was immediately. There's always something in my mind. We'll go them one.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61540178,"title":"The chilling new confession Chris Watts told police about how he killed his family","duration":"0:36","description":"Chris Watts was sentenced in November to life without parole for the three murders.","url":"/US/video/chilling-confession-chris-watts-told-police-killed-pregnant-61540178","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.