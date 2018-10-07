Chris expected to strengthen into hurricane off East Coast today

Chris is about to become the second hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.
0:34 | 07/10/18

Transcript for Chris expected to strengthen into hurricane off East Coast today
Chris will be whipping up rough surf. And dangerous rip currents along the East Coast from the Carolinas all the way up to the Jersey Shore in the coming days. Otherwise a storm is not expected to directly impact the United States. Looking at today's temperatures now to be 70s and the Pacific northwest much warmer across Montana and down into Colorado and Utah. Chicago and Denver only topping out at 85. 92 in New York even Boston will be warmer than my hand me today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

