Transcript for Chris Janson's inspired by his hit, 'Good Vibes'

You're absolutely talking yourself every day and you know there's very little ability in the united. And maybe I'm just being kind of drop didn't let every human being in the world. That's pretty metro. Get reminds me. That I have presents a whole thing and it's it's a good reminder to sell to really try to be better. Being nicer smile smile and changing hands and you can really tasteless like well yeah I've noticed that CNET ask. It's very rewarding very rewarding.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.