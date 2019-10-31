Transcript for Christine Blasey Ford says Anita Hill inspired her to testify before Congress

I simply thought that it was my duty as a citizen. And that anyone in my Christian. Would do the same thing. Calling her a strong and resilient advocate and an ambassador for Cheney huge. The YWCA of Silicon Valley honored former Palo Alto resident doctor Christine glossy Ford at their annual inspire luncheon this afternoon. We had resources. And we had friends. Who made sheriff that we had safe places to go in today. So many women do not. Ford gained national attention last fall when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about being sexually assaulted as a teenager by now Supreme Court justice Brett Cavanaugh. Allegations that he denied by her supporters say her testimony gave voice to millions of survivors throughout the world. Rather quiet strength I think he is a testament to that deep. Strength with young women in grand jury in looking at people who inspired or that you love yourself and become an inspiration. That's exactly what she's asking. Legendary labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores where Ted delivered the keynote address. Touching on the importance of ending racism and respecting women. I young man who have have got to be taught how to respect women and I like I like history. You know what if you have doubts about the power of Livent which is that that remind them. Everything in this road team that the body of a woman okay this and that. An audience captivated from beginning to end just the bravery and determination and perseverance that she's standing here in this and it seems neurologist. At. It's millions trying to CNN and other news raising kids and has run her message really resonate. The funds raised through the event will help support the YWCA's community programs and services that annually serve more than 181000 women and their family. Every line has the power to inspire others.

