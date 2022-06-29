Chrysta Bilton on sperm banks: ‘This industry is completely unregulated’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis talks with author Chrysta Bilton about her new book, "Normal Family," which explores a family secret that led her to uncover she had 35 biological siblings.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live