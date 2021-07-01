Chuck Schumer delivers remarks on Capitol breach

More
"Those who performed these reprehensible acts cannot be called protesters,” Sen. Schumer said.
6:21 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chuck Schumer delivers remarks on Capitol breach

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:21","description":"\"Those who performed these reprehensible acts cannot be called protesters,” Sen. Schumer said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75100069","title":"Chuck Schumer delivers remarks on Capitol breach","url":"/US/video/chuck-schumer-delivers-remarks-capitol-breach-75100069"}