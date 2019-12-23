Transcript for Church says it paid off $5 million in medical debt for 5,555 families

Back it really will be the most wonderful time of the year for some lucky LA residents this week a church there has paid off. More than five million dollars in medical debt for thousands of people KABC's Meehan Hernandez has a heart warming story. A holiday surprise coming in the mail for select people throughout LA overwhelmed by medical bills a gift from Christian assembly church in eagle rock. Wiping out five point three million dollars of debt forever. I'd love to be a fly on the wall for someone receiving a notification like this there's 5555. People. That will benefit from less and now all be receiving letters in the mail this week. A letter from all right Pete medical debt its state you know longer oh the balance no strings attached. All right. Members think of the impact. Just to be able to like open that envelope and be like oh my gosh like night night that's been paid five point three million dollars is being is being arranged. And we're able to purchase and only a penny a dollar about 50000 dollars the church has collected in the past year. The members unaware of how would the use. The big reveal plan for Christmas services so right now my own social media if you have just like we have a big surprise. The payoff will benefit low income people in 28 communities across LA county. Because of privacy laws Nolan that the billing company knows who was on the list so what happens if you think the letter is junk mail and you just throw it away. Well nothing. Your debt still gets cleared what Christian simply says you may notice no more calls from bill collectors your credit rating will improve a gift from about. Gods for you and were excited to share this gift of generosity because of the generosity of Oregon. Miriam and and is ABC seven Eyewitness News. Our thanks and Miriam Hernandez and KABC. That is just incredible 5555. Struggling families that are impacted by this and get some help. What we hope of these stories that they make an impact and the others. Follows seems yet dappled.

