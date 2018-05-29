Transcript for Cincinnati mayor: Teen's death shouldn't be sugar coated

It's want to make it even. Clear her. It seems to me that there were three things done. That was just wrong. One. It's clear. That the caller. Should have. Through a supervisor or for their own activity or through someone else. Listen to the recording and turner volume up. It's wrong that that they. Two it's wrong. In my opinion that fire wasn't dispatch to someone saying they were stuck in a vehicle. They have the jaws of life in they have the GPS that they can do the exact location. It's just wrong. And third it was wrong for the officers not to get out of their core in check the five billion sale in the locked. So the call was wrong. The dispatcher is wrong and the cops wrong all three. Don't think we should sugar coat it. I don't think we should act like it everything was okay it was not okay it ended in the death.

