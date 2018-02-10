Transcript for City council to vote on sex robot brothel ban

This system this is not the sort of business that I endorse mayor Sylvester turner has made it clear that he doesn't wanna sex robot brothel in the city. He's had legal canvas all city ordinance is to stop it. Presently now we have we have and on his Delaware doc case. OK and ended it faces restriction on where these businesses can be and what you can do you know inside of these businesses. On Wednesday City Council will vote on the new verb it's under the adult arcade an adult many theater ordinance where it will include in part quote. Arcade device she'll also meet an anthropomorphic device for object that is utilized for entertainment with one or more persons. Today I talked to the owner of kinky S dolls by phone. Our current. Just are. You balled up real says he's read all of the headlines and is appalled. That the organization a lush a rising thinks his shop would encourage human trafficking. Prep. I think. Work. Here. Right now got real says he has a successful sex spot shop in Toronto. He claims it could be great for the city of Houston and even help clean up prostitution. Light company but could cut. Ever. He also says he'd never condones out of the normal sexual behavior. Coke out air. As for the mayor he is adamant about regulating the type of activity against rail is offering I don't one of those businesses but every now and then it's okay for some instances those. My item on in a thirteen Eyewitness News.

