City in New Jersey vows to test all residents for COVID-19

More
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop discussed when he expects to fully reopen the city.
2:20 | 05/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for City in New Jersey vows to test all residents for COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop discussed when he expects to fully reopen the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70619112","title":"City in New Jersey vows to test all residents for COVID-19","url":"/US/video/city-jersey-vows-test-residents-covid-19-70619112"}