-
Now Playing: Driver witnesses explosion in Oregon wildfire
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans suffer from 'fear of mean tweets'
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Companies say they’ll follow science on vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pandemic pain hits hard in America's largest cities
-
Now Playing: Sen. Rick Scott: 'Give people the facts' in pandemic response
-
Now Playing: Rep. Schiff: Whistleblower claims are ‘part of a pattern’
-
Now Playing: Bride-to-be hosts Twilight-themed bachelorette and the fandom is obsessed
-
Now Playing: Cute snow leopard cub makes public debut at Brookfield Zoo
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented destruction as 35 wildfires burn across Pacific Northwest
-
Now Playing: 2 women make a difference for virtually learning students
-
Now Playing: Weather whiplash in several states
-
Now Playing: Black Americans far more likely to be stopped while driving, according to new data
-
Now Playing: Trump admits to deliberately playing down COVID-19 threat in February: Reports
-
Now Playing: Trump on downplaying COVID-19: ‘I don't want people to be frightened’
-
Now Playing: Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Derek Hough explains which is harder, pro or judge, on 'Dancing with the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Family sanitation business cleans up during pandemic