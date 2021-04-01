City readies for possible civil unrest as DA decision looms in Jacob Blake shooting

More
The Kenosha City Council is set to vote on a resolution creating an emergency declaration regarding potential civil unrest.
0:27 | 01/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for City readies for possible civil unrest as DA decision looms in Jacob Blake shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The Kenosha City Council is set to vote on a resolution creating an emergency declaration regarding potential civil unrest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75035827","title":"City readies for possible civil unrest as DA decision looms in Jacob Blake shooting","url":"/US/video/city-readies-civil-unrest-da-decision-looms-jacob-75035827"}