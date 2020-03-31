Transcript for Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin honored for bus protest

This bleak months to march 22 money is certainly one for the history books put every march including this on we recognize women's history and tonight. We honor Claudette Colvin the civil rights crusader arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus in segregated Alabama all this was before Rosa Parks did the same sparking a history making Montgomery bus boycott she. Here's Coleman's incredible story and the surprising reason. It went untold for so long. You have heard the story but likely didn't know decent name I had had a close look towards. Nobody. Claudette Colvin was just fifteen years old on March 2 1955. When she refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery Alabama bus nine months before Rosa Parks. We need user quotas as well why didn't I get up. Said. History het me glued to the seat. Says felt is. Harriet Tubman hand in hand we'll put me down on one killer and Sojourner Truth Taylor pushing down on another film. In between these two. Hysterical women is kind of women's. Could not move Ella paralyzing mixing. And largely omitted from history books despite her courage and boldness as a teen. Today at eighty years old she still calls her day with clarity and remembering exact exchange he had with the officer who tried to make her give up her seat. It doesn't repeat at toderat pavement Fayette. And it's my unconstitutional. Right to see you affiliated leg he. To the bus driver. He had no duty gate shoot here. So we gotta look out ladies if you haven't no dig it should you read that it was all the live this is a trafficker killed them. So I'll let her regular I guess that violated did have a seat. The magnitude of her act of defiance didn't hitter immediately. Not until she heard the lock of the jail cell you can hear when did things go great. Currie and her New Year's sound right there lap here she says of sitting in a jail cell that those are the longest hours of her life. But those three hours would also change her life's trajectory. I thought they knew how to help people know that they wouldn't be called Molson Paul grass that is what proved. We'll bring about a restaurant that you would only know of loans that cause that was good news. Quote. Going to a government safety net but to dissolve. Washington it's a little bland little and we'll. Doll T. What's it. An advantage point. So both of Paul stuff yeah. All admissions to secretary of she stuff personalized Christmas managed to fit the bill and she was black. And she would on the bus confusion tonight. Before claw debt or rose up hundreds were arrested for doing the same. But it was claw debt who along with three other women became the first to challenge the law in the Alabama courts. The rest is history. But what happened earlier this month in New York City and days. Carmen in. Breaking news skin of this right. Civil Rights Act the fans in celebration of women's history month Claudette Colvin finally got her do you. And getting her own way and could say. Bronx New York where she currently resides at the corner of east Fremont avenue in union port Rhode you'll now find clawed debt coldly and away. She's a woman who has paved the way for so many others. We. And. We're. Claudette Colvin at least salute you tonight.

