Civil trial draws white nationalists back to Charlottesville

Jury selection is scheduled to get underway in the high-profile civil case in the U.S. district court in Charlottesville against organizers and certain participants of the &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live