Transcript for Classes resume at California high school after shooting

Classes resume today at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita California this scene of last month's school shooting. I'm not going to lie it's been very confusing and difficult these last few weeks. How clever eyes. On well guns and and one at this tragedy and the response from our community has surpassed any expectations. Staff an educational experts welcome students back to campus for the first time since November 14. And Saugus student showed up well with the gun and shot five of his classmates killing two of them. Then turning the gun on himself. It was his sixteenth birthday that day he died in the hospital a day later the district taking special measures to meet the students return as comfortable as possible. They're limiting entry points into the building and providing additional re sources including mental health counselors and even therapy dogs. It's important as a district and is a community that we move forward now with faith. And hope courage in strain. Additional support will be offered to students and staff do the rest of the year. Please please keep sending your support please keep sending your love. All of the kindness all of the the the just positive that he has met just wolves who all of us as individuals hog students. For this first week back only students staff and parents will be allowed in the school building he long best gators are still searching for a motive. Runyan who that ABC news Los Angeles.

