Clergy abuse survivors to receive $210 million from Catholic Minneapolis Archdiocese

More
The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a $210 million settlement to be dispersed among 450 survivors of alleged clergy abuse as part of its bankruptcy reorganization.
1:22 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clergy abuse survivors to receive $210 million from Catholic Minneapolis Archdiocese
Taking it to be here. This has been a long day comment. It's a trial I just opened parents like. He didn't find survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church stood together hours after learning that 210 million dollar settlement. Had been reached with the archdiocese of Saint Paul in Minneapolis. Out of the archdiocese come up with the money. It says the 170. Million dollars is coming from insurance settlements. And said approximately forty million dollars is coming from the archdiocese and parishes. Patty in the archdiocese sold its properties and now rents its new office now in the coming days will do everything we can. To bring this to. A formal conclusion. As soon as possible this settlement both sides are saying is two prong financial accountability and child protection. Every volunteer that works with kids every employee is being trained. And how to spot abuse how to prevent abuse attorney for the survivor's Jeff Sanders in hopes the money will be distributed by the end of the year. I'm. No because this is terrific read him. For the courage in the expiration this story. That all of the all of that are here that is shared history with its with a true.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55588094,"title":"Clergy abuse survivors to receive $210 million from Catholic Minneapolis Archdiocese","duration":"1:22","description":"The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has reached a $210 million settlement to be dispersed among 450 survivors of alleged clergy abuse as part of its bankruptcy reorganization.","url":"/US/video/clergy-abuse-survivors-receive-210-million-catholic-minneapolis-55588094","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.