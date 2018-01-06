Transcript for Clergy abuse survivors to receive $210 million from Catholic Minneapolis Archdiocese

Taking it to be here. This has been a long day comment. It's a trial I just opened parents like. He didn't find survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church stood together hours after learning that 210 million dollar settlement. Had been reached with the archdiocese of Saint Paul in Minneapolis. Out of the archdiocese come up with the money. It says the 170. Million dollars is coming from insurance settlements. And said approximately forty million dollars is coming from the archdiocese and parishes. Patty in the archdiocese sold its properties and now rents its new office now in the coming days will do everything we can. To bring this to. A formal conclusion. As soon as possible this settlement both sides are saying is two prong financial accountability and child protection. Every volunteer that works with kids every employee is being trained. And how to spot abuse how to prevent abuse attorney for the survivor's Jeff Sanders in hopes the money will be distributed by the end of the year. I'm. No because this is terrific read him. For the courage in the expiration this story. That all of the all of that are here that is shared history with its with a true.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.