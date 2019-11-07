Transcript for Cleveland father arrested after quadruple homicide, including two children

Again our condolences. To the family into this community. You know this is taught us a little more than 48 hours ago were staying and on this very street talking about a tragedy that happened in our city. And although this doesn't change that those are really make it any better. We are here to report we have some. Bit of a road resolution to that with the arrest of Armonk Johnson. For the crimes that happen less than 48 hours ago. Again our condolences go out to the Stanley. This person is now in jail and we. Hope and pray and our investigators have done an excellent. Bringing us at this point but we open for you this person overseas allied. I can't talk a great deal about the investigation. What I can tell he was that we. Take seriously. The crap that happened this community. We also take seriously charging individuals for these crimes. It is not lost upon us the fact that we are charging. The father of one it's children's crime and I would assure you that we would have to be confident in our probable cause to charges and if this car. We have a long way to go with the investigation. On this is just beginning this is the chief stated.

