'It's too close to home': Veteran describes surviving Vegas and California shootings

More
"Borderline was our safe space," said Brendan Kelly, who also survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.
6:03 | 11/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'It's too close to home': Veteran describes surviving Vegas and California shootings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59066998,"title":"'It's too close to home': Veteran describes surviving Vegas and California shootings","duration":"6:03","description":"\"Borderline was our safe space,\" said Brendan Kelly, who also survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.","url":"/US/video/close-home-veteran-describes-surviving-vegas-california-mass-59066998","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.