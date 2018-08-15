Transcript for Closing arguments in Manafort trial began today

I'm capped her father is here in Alexandria Virginia outside of home and a forced trial where the defense. West did their case yesterday they opted to present no case at all they called no witnesses while the government. Put on 27. Witnesses and hundreds of exhibits but may force attorneys told me they simply do not believe the government. Proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Now the defense believes they made their case in cross examination of where gates. The prosecution's star witness. The defense they view him as a flawed witness someone who has credibility issues someone who live someone who embezzled money from man afford to fund. What they saying is a separate secret life well. Next step. Closing arguments with those signs having a chance to make their case to the Jerry. Have her father is reporting for ABC news.

