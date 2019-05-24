Transcript for Closs' statement read as her kidnapper gets life

Life in prison that was a sentence handed down this moments ago to the man who confessed to kidnapping thirteen year old Jamie clocks. For 88 days last year colossus family members choked back tears as they described the damage Patterson's actions have cost. But no one's words were more moving than the ones from cloths herself an attorney read her statement today. He stole my parents from me. He stole almost everything I love from me. For 88 days he tried to steal me. And he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that. She should stay locked up forever. The judge told Patterson he is quote one of the most dangerous men to walk on this planet he said he is crime was one of the most heinous. In the country.

