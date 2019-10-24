Clothing store clerk returns $7,000 left in coat

Jennifer Kimes, who works at the thrift and consignment store Plato's Closet in Valparaiso, Indiana, was going over some clothes that had recently been dropped off when she found the unexpected cash.
Transcript for Clothing store clerk returns $7,000 left in coat
Next you have money burning a hole in your pocket. But as a whole different story yesterday on the worker at a youth clothes store in northern Indiana found 7000 dollars in cash inside. Pocket of a donated jacket Jennifer times a little thing called her boss. The next step was returning the cash to its. I mean sometimes you finally gum. You know are. We'll order a pitcher out grocery lists or something like that you don't find thank. 7000 dollars in a pocket it's is scared me if you me nervous I mean you know everybody wants to hold a lot of cash but it wasn't mine so I didn't get too excited about it. As an owner had now been reunited the workers did not get a reward but they felt good at doing the right thing I. I would note X if I was I think it's saying oh why are seven dollars in cash I'll go to their life we don't 76000. Dollars.

