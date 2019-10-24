Transcript for Clothing store clerk returns $7,000 left in coat

Next you have money burning a hole in your pocket. But as a whole different story yesterday on the worker at a youth clothes store in northern Indiana found 7000 dollars in cash inside. Pocket of a donated jacket Jennifer times a little thing called her boss. The next step was returning the cash to its. I mean sometimes you finally gum. You know are. We'll order a pitcher out grocery lists or something like that you don't find thank. 7000 dollars in a pocket it's is scared me if you me nervous I mean you know everybody wants to hold a lot of cash but it wasn't mine so I didn't get too excited about it. As an owner had now been reunited the workers did not get a reward but they felt good at doing the right thing I. I would note X if I was I think it's saying oh why are seven dollars in cash I'll go to their life we don't 76000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.