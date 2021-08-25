Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Clouds loom over Milwaukee amid thunderstorms
For. Or.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:08","description":"Dark clouds loomed over downtown Milwaukee, as scattered thunderstorms were recorded across Wisconsin.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79646575","title":"Clouds loom over Milwaukee amid thunderstorms","url":"/US/video/clouds-loom-milwaukee-amid-thunderstorms-79646575"}