CNN's Jim Acosta arrives at District Court to appeal for White House press pass

More
The reporter had his press credentials revoked after a tense exchange with President Trump.
0:17 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CNN's Jim Acosta arrives at District Court to appeal for White House press pass

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59243864,"title":"CNN's Jim Acosta arrives at District Court to appeal for White House press pass","duration":"0:17","description":"The reporter had his press credentials revoked after a tense exchange with President Trump.","url":"/US/video/cnns-jim-acosta-arrives-district-court-appeal-white-59243864","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.