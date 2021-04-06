Transcript for Coaches fired after allegedly forcing player to eat pepperoni pizza

It sets a group that question it's true that question to us. Questions and concerns after one parent says his son. A football player McKinley senior high school was forced him by his coaches to eat pepperoni pizza in front of the entire team two weeks ago. Various. This vote was expert. An act seemingly insignificant. Until you realize the football player and his family eat Kosher as part of the Hebrew Israeli religious states. Coach used. To say port judgment would be monitors. It's humiliating. For this child that father spoke as his lawyer announced plans to file a lawsuit. Given they say the coaches knew the son wouldn't eat pork. Probably port peace. There has cut interest in because everyone on the team knows that this town does not. Work the father says his son was forced to eat that pepperoni pizza because he missed practice that we earlier due to an injury. If he did and the rest of the team would suffer with extra drills and his son's own status on the team would be put into question. Makes you question. You know dormant so word capable. Doing its Peru's and I our trip north to cultures. That broke. A statement released by the school district reads in part. The incident calls into question whether appropriate team management discipline and player accountability infrastructures are in place. Let us be clear the Kansas City school district holds all staff to the highest professional. And ethical standards anything short of these standards is unacceptable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.