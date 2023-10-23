Coast Guard rescues 4 Canadians from capsized catamaran off North Carolina

The Coast Guard Command Center received an emergency signal at 12:18 p.m. from Moon Dragon, a catamaran off the coast of North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

October 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live