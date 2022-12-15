Coast Guard rescues missing sailors

Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, went missing more than a week ago while sailing to Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live