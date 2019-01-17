Cold case revived 14 years after teen goes missing in California

More
New tips continue to emerge years after Daniel Yuen disappeared from a controversial San Bernardino boarding school in 2004.
2:09 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cold case revived 14 years after teen goes missing in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60450976,"title":"Cold case revived 14 years after teen goes missing in California","duration":"2:09","description":"New tips continue to emerge years after Daniel Yuen disappeared from a controversial San Bernardino boarding school in 2004.","url":"/US/video/cold-case-revived-14-years-teen-missing-california-60450976","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.