Cold case solved 46 years after girl's murder

Police in Southern California have arrested a suspect in the decades-old murder of 11-year-old Linda Ann O'Keefe, sources told ABC News on Tuesday.
0:26 | 02/20/19

Transcript for Cold case solved 46 years after girl's murder
There's been an arrest in a cold case murder more than four decades old ABC news has learned a man has been arrested in Colorado Springs. In connection with the 1973 abduction and murder of eleven year old Linda O'Keefe. From Newport Beach, California. She'd been walking home from summer school and vanished her body was found the next day. DNA left behind from the killers used to create images of the suspect. Police will hold a news conference later today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

