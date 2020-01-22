Cold-stunned iguanas fall from South Florida trees

The National Weather Service issued a warning about the cold-blooded creatures due to chilly weather moving through the area.
Turning to the weather now people in South Florida are bracing this morning for wind chills below freezing for the first time in the years. And that means the National Weather Service is warning about falling I want us they're cold blooded when he gets this coal they slow down to a stop and often. Ought to trees so we all fare much better than those of want us.

