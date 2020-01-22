Transcript for Cold-stunned iguanas fall from South Florida trees

Turning to the weather now people in South Florida are bracing this morning for wind chills below freezing for the first time in the years. And that means the National Weather Service is warning about falling I want us they're cold blooded when he gets this coal they slow down to a stop and often. Ought to trees so we all fare much better than those of want us.

