Transcript for Cold weather in place across central, eastern US with snow on the way

A storm brings heavy snow and rain to California today and tomorrow. Up to four inches of rain in Southern California could cause flash flooding. And mudslides while parts of the steered about it could see four feet of snow checking today's high temperatures. It will be and the low 60s along the Pacific coast today seventies across the middle of the country. Redick meetings into the eighties for the southeast and Florida. Mostly in the sixties today across the New York north east we have seventies and the nation's capital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.