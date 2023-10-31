Coldest air of the season moving south and east

A strong cold front is moving through parts of the country, bringing temperatures in the 30s as far south as Waco, Texas, and sub-freezing readings from Ohio to Arkansas.

October 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live