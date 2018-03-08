Transcript for College apologizes after police were called on black student eating lunch

On. It's the video and FaceBook posts going fire eating at Smith College students and O'Connor who says she's campus police called on her for simply being black. If you see an Nvidia is really call. But yeah and the inside analyzing com I was terrified her neighborhood. Here on any eating lines I'm leaving this summer program says this. No I think the school says campus police received a call from an employee on Tuesday reported that Conner take seemed out of place where you wouldn't want with more emotional problems yeah. I think he ain't the college released a statement that reads in part Smith College is not tolerate race surge under based discrimination in any form. We've reached out to the student to offer support and discuss next steps he'll conduct an investigation of the incident with the employee with human resources in with campus police. Kotsay says she had a complete meltdown after the incident. Speaking about her three younger sisters and how they might handle similar incident. It's just not okay and I needed to speak out she believes the person who called police on her did it because she's black and wants in the Dennett. Cold clearly you don't have to go through that but if you do it just be strong and be Smart and use your phone in case anything happens to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.