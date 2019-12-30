College basketball team makes emergency landing

The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team had no problem dealing with Stanford on Sunday, but they're certainly counting their blessings after their trip home almost went terribly wrong.
0:25 | 12/30/19

Scary moments in the skies for one of the country's top men's college basketball teams a plane carrying the Kansas Jayhawks. Me an emergency landing in California after an engine failure. One school official pleaded images of sparks flashing under one of the swept air 737. Swings the jet returned to San Jose without incidence. The team is spending the night in California before heading back to Kansas and let everybody is okay.

