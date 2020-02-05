College dreams on hold?

More
ABC News’ Terry Moran reports on students rethinking fall college plans amid the pandemic.
4:56 | 05/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College dreams on hold?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:56","description":"ABC News’ Terry Moran reports on students rethinking fall college plans amid the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70466478","title":"College dreams on hold?","url":"/US/video/college-dreams-hold-70466478"}