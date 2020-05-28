Former college football player’s alleged abuse trauma leads to dire diagnosis

More
Chuck Christian shares his heartbreaking story of how alleged abuse by his team’s doctor prevented him from seeking treatment for prostate cancer.
4:28 | 05/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former college football player’s alleged abuse trauma leads to dire diagnosis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:28","description":"Chuck Christian shares his heartbreaking story of how alleged abuse by his team’s doctor prevented him from seeking treatment for prostate cancer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70918254","title":"Former college football player’s alleged abuse trauma leads to dire diagnosis","url":"/US/video/college-football-players-alleged-abuse-trauma-leads-dire-70918254"}