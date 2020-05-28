-
Now Playing: COVID-19 restrictions pose serious challenges to those in recovery
-
Now Playing: Twitter test lets you reword potentially offensive replies
-
Now Playing: Black police union chief on Minnesota death: 'This is not new for us'
-
Now Playing: The stories behind some of those lost to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: More than 100,000 lives lost to coronavirus in the US
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis mayor demands officer's arrest in man's death
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: The Magic Kingdom returns
-
Now Playing: Facing cancer during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 'Stop the bleeding': Minneapolis mayor calls for charges against police officer
-
Now Playing: Honoring lives as US makes grim COVID-19 milestone
-
Now Playing: Playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died
-
Now Playing: New images released of suspect wanted in 2 murders, kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Boaters marvel at torrential rain near Cape Canaveral ahead of SpaceX launch
-
Now Playing: Boy Scout plays ‘Taps’ on trumpet outside NJ veterans home where over 100 have died
-
Now Playing: SpaceX launch aborted due to weather
-
Now Playing: Timelapse shows dark shelf cloud over Kennedy Space Center
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk’s path to space exploration
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 27, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments