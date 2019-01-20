College student expelled from sorority over blackface video

The Tri Delta sorority at the University of Oklahoma expelled a student from its ranks after video surfaced of a woman painting her face black and using the N-word on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.
0:39 | 01/20/19

