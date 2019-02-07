Transcript for College students hold vigil for slain classmate

The people came together to remember a murdered University of Utah student a vigil last night at the school honored McKenzie was lick the 23 year old burned remains were found in a backyard. Look vanished in June 17 after a lift driver took her from Salt Lake City airport to meet one in a park. Police say cell phone information put her in that park with a 31 year old suspect. He's facing aggravated murder and other charges police don't have a motive they aren't sure how will look in the suspects knew each other.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.