Transcript for College students shout racist slurs on campus

A University of Connecticut students were arrested accused of appearing in a video shouting racist slurs on campus and they could face thirty days in jail. The video has also sparked outrage monks students Eyewitness News reporter Mike Martz has the story. You got police say Jared Carter all and Ryan will Koch both 21 were the ones in this viral video shouting a racial slur in the parking lot. You do charter oak apartments. Police say the two were walking through the complex playing a game where they yell the bull or words but switch them to racist ones. The students have been arrested and are now facing race related charges. University investigated and says the third person seen here. Did not participate. Their arrests would be pointless if they don't make the change institutionally. The arrest and an incident involving a student allegedly called a racial slur and belittled at a fraternity party. Have put the spotlight on racism on campus. Have been Carl and we're before but I get hasn't affected me to think it's it's people passing by. Dike this is on campuses. Do more common than we think let I've had people climb in and work on campus before. Students marched. And met last night demanding racism and hatred be addressed with guidelines and the student Cota conduct. As well as hiring at least ten black administrators. Faculty staff. Some pray for them to be. Top tier with the president to make sure that these issues are actually being addressed. The universities in double ACP chapters setting up a firm deadline for the beginning of the spring of 20/20 semester for the demands to be met. They believe that bring you more diversity to the administration will result in fewer racist campus cents. As a person of color we know what. We deal with and so if we can teach in the ways that allows to this have a new perspective. Then change can come about you can't T something that you don't know about. The university's president released a statement Monday night that read in part I'm grateful for the university's collective effort in responding to this incident. Especially be hard work of the UConn police department. Which has been investigating the case since it was reported. Mike Martz at channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.