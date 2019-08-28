Transcript for Colorado couple fights off bear that broke into home, ate bread

And a Colorado couple had the fight of their lives against a mother bear and her cubs. So the bears broke into their house as you can see there and started leading some Brett after the mother bear attacks 71 year old John Johnson. He punched a bear and and his wife hit the bear with a baseball back so they could run away. It was like. And I am not a weak woman McKay. I'm old but I'm not a week I felt like that I had like a lightning bolt in my body. That was driving net ball I would. So scared. You could see them marks left behind when the mother bear claw John Johnson. The mother bear was captured and euthanized in Colorado any bear that attacks and injures acumen must be euthanized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.