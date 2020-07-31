Colorado deputies rescue bear cubs from dumpster

More
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies distracted a mother bear long enough to flip the dumpster lid and rescue three trapped bear cubs.
1:16 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado deputies rescue bear cubs from dumpster
Your. He goes both. He's. It load. It will go away. Okay. Her. Which. Asking. Happy. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies distracted a mother bear long enough to flip the dumpster lid and rescue three trapped bear cubs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72112347","title":"Colorado deputies rescue bear cubs from dumpster","url":"/US/video/colorado-deputies-rescue-bear-cubs-dumpster-72112347"}