Transcript for Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancée

But after the Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee Patrick phrase he will spend the rest of his life in prison. For the brutal murder or jury found him guilty despite nope body being found. And little physical evidence against. This morning a cholera father has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his fiancee even though her body has never been found. A jury Monday determining that there were still enough evidence to find Patrick freezing guilty. Of killing Kelsey bear. It was a sweet day in the sense that. Justice was brought to Patrick Fraser. Prince brutal. Gruesome senseless murder. There it was last seen shopping with the couple's daughter on Thanksgiving last year prosecutors insisted the evidence at breezy killed Barrett was overwhelming. After freeze these former mistress hastily cut a deal becoming the prosecution's star Whitney. Lee told investigators that on Thanksgiving Day for easy wrapped a sweater around bears head and asked trick to get the sense of various candles. In Peter today. With a bat in the back of the head. As Carol C is sniffing candles with a blindfold. Over her eyes. In court Lee testified that breezy told her how hard it was to eat Thanksgiving dinner with Mike Stanley when the mother of your child is and its coat in the back of your truck. The admitted she helped clean up the crime scene after freeze he burned the body. Also taking the stand an inmate who spent time with breezy in a county jail. He said breezy made a hit list with the names of witnesses set to testify against him including only. Breezy declined to testify in his lawyers never called any witnesses and they're out. We wish Kelsey we're here today. That would be true justice that she could join us today. As crazy faces a life and it's crystal Lee is waiting for her sentencing date she's pleading guilty to tampering with evidence.

